'In the Last Days of the City' is an astute cinematic portrait of contemporary Cairo

The pressing question among Khalid and his far-flung friends — what does it mean to capture your city on film, especially for a people forever caught in the grip of instability and displacement? "In the Last Days" is one answer, of course, and what El Said's elegiac mixture of gliding camerawork along streets and alleyways, judicious soundscapes of voice and noise, and intimate, interior scene dramatics suggests is a filmic ode that leans in to the experiential while never ignoring the political.