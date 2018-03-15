British drama 'Journey's End' takes a deep dive into trenches of World War I

Unlike "Dunkirk," to which this film may evoke passing comparisons, "Journey's End" is mainly about character. Perhaps that's a result of its story originating as a 1928 stage play by R.C. Sherriff (who would later turn it into a novel with Vernon Bartlett; James Whale directed the first feature version, released in 1930) and focusing on the central figures as people, as opposed to strictly soldiers. This provides an intimacy that allows for deep emotional investment in the characters' collective plight.