Claire Danes, Jim Parsons grapple with parenting challenge in domestic drama 'A Kid Like Jake'

Does his princess-centric play-acting — and preference for dresses over jeans — create singular potential in the race for school placement? Or does that unfairly label a child too early? Navigating the minefield of parental intrusiveness is an obstacle course played out with sensitivity and intelligence on Danes’ and Parsons’ faces, which makes for the kind of heartbreakingly real fights in which good, caring people talk past each other in their quest for understanding and solutions.