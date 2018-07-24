Review: Documentary ‘King Cohen’ asserts the greatness of genre filmmaker Larry Cohen

The film drags a bit in its final third, when the stories start to get repetitive and the movies that Cohen talks about are less interesting. But the anecdotes from Cohen’s early years in TV, coming up with a new salable idea nearly every day — and the tales of how he made impressive-looking genre films by hiring veteran crews that couldn’t find work and “stealing” shots without permits — are like a blueprint for how a clever artist can get a lot from a little.