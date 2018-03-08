Dead-on noir 'Los Angeles Overnight' fails to grab hold

Director Michael Chrisoulakis makes his feature directorial debut with a script written by Guy J. Jackson, who also co-stars in "Los Angeles Overnight." Peter Bogdonavich, Lin Shaye, and Sally Kirkland all cameo in this eerie crime tale about a desperate aspiring actress, Priscilla (Arielle Brachfeld), who gets caught up in the dark underbelly of Hollywood.
There's an uncanny sense of dread that pervades "Los Angeles Overnight," thanks to a voice-over from Bogdanovich's hypnotherapist character, and a super-cool synth score by Michael Lira. Priscilla is an actress and a waitress at a divey diner named Monroe's where she dresses up in Marilyn drag to sling coffee and eggs. When she overhears a few regular customers talking about a new stash of purloined cash, she's intrigued.
This L.A. noir is heavily indebted to the likes of "Mulholland Dr.," working that same groove of a struggling actress pushed to the brink, who seizes opportunity when she's hit rock bottom. The film threads together a few narrative lines that inevitably must meet, and do, in clashes of vengeance and violence.
Though "Los Angeles Overnight" is in many ways challenging and philosophical, it's a familiar tale about a woman who compromises herself to survive in a business that feeds on the hopes and dreams of newcomers. The aesthetic is just right, but it's a bit too obtuse, mannered and affected to sink its hooks into you, and it keeps the audience at arms' length.
‘Los Angeles Overnight’
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood