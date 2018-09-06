Review: Good intentions can't stop ‘Lost Fare’ from feeling contrived

At just 11 years old, Freda (Alexis Rosinsky) has lived a tougher life than most adults. Her prostitute mother (Anita Leeman Torres) considers her a burden and has no issue when her pimp, Sonny (Jason Ambrose), wants to bring her daughter into the business. With the help of suicidal cab driver Jack (Aaron Hendry) and a girl only she can see (Annabelle Kavanagh), Freda escapes Sonny’s grasp, but the pimp is unwilling to let Freda and Jack go so easily.