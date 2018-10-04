Review: Riffing on addiction, 'Morning, Noon & Night' offers little insight

The stories wander from place to place, as each character gets a chance to opine, philosophize or justify their vices. But it’s self-indulgent and lazily offensive, invoking racial stereotypes and snarky jokes about transgender people rather than anything of actual insight. The quintet, plus Aaron’s weed-smoking neighbor Nikki (Anne Alexander Sieder) gather at a beer fest and indulge in a bizarre celebration of their bad choices. More like boor fest.