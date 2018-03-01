Estonian fantasy 'November' finds light in the darkness

Writer-director Rainer Sarnet's earthbound fairy tale occupies a dreamscape somewhere between the teeming canvases of Brueghel and the existential agonies of Bela Tarr's films. And it's funny, with a sly salaciousness all its own. Based on a 2000 novel by Andrus Kivirähk that draws on the mythology of Estonia (it was that Baltic country's submission to the Academy Awards), this folk tale braids together the primordial and the divine in endlessly surprising ways.