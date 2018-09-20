Review: Sinewy indie thriller 'Painless' goes deep in man's quest to feel

Henry (Joey Klein) lives a solitary existence, defined solely by a condition that renders him unable to feel physical pain — and leaves him in constant danger. A cup of coffee could scald him, and a seemingly innocent fall could cause internal bleeding. With the help of his doctor (Kip Gilman), he tries to find a cure, but when Henry can’t get an ingredient he needs for his experiments, he resorts to working with a scientist (Pascal Yen-Pfister) who may not have his best interests at heart. Meanwhile, a sympathetic woman (Evalena Marie) whom he meets on the subway draws him out of his isolation.