Review: Riveting documentary ‘Path of Blood’ explores terror through video

Unless one is explicitly familiar with every terrorist attack in the Arabian Peninsula during these years, the tale of this particular cell, its attacks, and its revolving door of leaders, has a heart-in-throat intensity — the mixture of inexperience and zealotry does mean the occasional minimum-damage mission or interception by Saudi authorities. But you won’t know for sure until the terrorists’ planning footage ends and Hacker reveals the aftermath. And when it’s bad, the carnage is graphic and devastating, and not for the faint of heart.