Returning vet drama 'Repatriation' plods into dizzying banality

Writer-director Douglas Mueller’s tedious drama “Repatriation” seems unsure of what it wants to say or how to say it — much less how to effectively shoot or edit it.

Chad Tyler (Ryan Barton-Grimley), following a vague stint in the military, returns to his small Midwestern hometown and right off the bus sets out on a nightlong pub crawl.

Bar by bar, Chad reconnects with a jumble of old friends and acquaintances, knocking back a series of drinks he’s bought as a thank you for his “service.” En route, Chad pairs off with the shy Camille (Jes Mercer) who, back in the day, worshipped the former jock from afar.

However, as the evening wears on, and Chad becomes drunker, tenser and ruder, it appears he may not be such a “hero” after all. In fact, we learn he’s actually a disreputable jerk who serially cheated on his high school girlfriend. People hate him! So why did everyone at the start seem to love him?

That’s just one of many things that make little sense in this unconvincing journey, one that’s filled with banal, often repetitive chatter, clunky exposition and spotty acting.

But it’s the film’s lulu of an ending that, for many viewers, may prove most exasperating.

--------------

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 12 minutes

Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood; also on VOD

