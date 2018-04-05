Intrigue never ignites in Israeli thriller 'Shelter'

Brooding Israeli Mossad agent Naomi (Neta Riskin) is recruited by her ex-handler (Lior Ashkenazi) to babysit an important Lebanese informant named Mona (Golshifteh Farahani), who's being safehoused in Germany for two weeks while she heals from plastic surgery intended to disguise her in the wake of her cover being blown. Sequestered together in a top-floor Hamburg apartment, the bandaged, demanding Mona — a provocative beauty swanning around in a red silk robe — and the drably professional Naomi test each other's patience, but eventually bond over emotional losses in a grueling war.