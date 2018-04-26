Journalistic zeal resonates in Rob Reiner's 'Shock and Awe'

Despite an unfortunate reliance on exposition and on-screen identifiers, the script, by director Rob Reiner's "LBJ" collaborator Joey Hartstone, engrossingly tracks how Knight Ridder newspaper reporters Jonathan Landay ("LBJ" star Woody Harrelson) and Warren Strobel (James Marsden) became known as the only journalists "who got it right" about the absence of Saddam Hussein's purported weapons of mass destruction.