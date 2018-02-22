'The Boy Downstairs,' a delightful take on young adulthood

Mamet plays Diana, an aspiring fiction writer returning to New York after a post-college stint in England, only to find herself living in the same building as Ben (Shear), the boyfriend she left behind three years earlier. Their chemistry is as clear as the awkwardness of their hellos, but he's not interested in catching up over coffee. Bolstered by her longtime friend (a noteworthy Diana Irvine) and maternal landlord (Deirdre O'Connell, terrific), Diana soldiers on through clumsy encounters, avoidable and otherwise, with Ben and his humorless new girlfriend (Sarah Ramos).