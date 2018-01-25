'The Campus' is bad horror times five

"The Campus" begins by announcing the setting of its prologue: "Kalahari Desert, South America, 1991." Never mind that the Kalahari is actually in southern Africa. Robert Wainwright (Robert C. Pullman) is seeking treasure, but he finds more than a jewel-topped scepter in the sands. He escapes the danger, but to do so he makes a deal with the devil that will haunt his family.