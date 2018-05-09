Domestic life closes in on Gemma Arterton in British drama 'The Escape'

The film's story and shooting style thankfully lighten and soften an hour in when Tara "escapes" to Paris by Eurostar for some much-needed mental and artistic inspiration. If there's inevitability to Tara's museum meet-cute with a sexy Frenchman (Jalil Lespert) and, later, her prophetic encounter with a wise stranger (Marthe Keller), they credibly help lead Tara back to her reality — which will hopefully now include a really good therapist.