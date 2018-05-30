Bruce La Bruce's wild satire 'The Misandrists' wields radical feminism with a light touch

They study science and radical gender theory and train for the coming “Day of Reckoning” and eventual “womancipation.” But until then, the plan is to shoot revolutionary, empowering girl-on-girl pornography, as a statement that men are “surplus and redundant,” and, to keep the lights on. In an additional wrinkle, right out of “The Beguiled,” one of the girls, Isolde (Kita Updike) brings home a wounded anticapitalist vandal — a man! — and hides him in the basement while he convalesces. With secrets piling on secrets, they’re bound to spill out, and under Big Mother’s roof, the repercussions are extreme.