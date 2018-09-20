Review: 'The Storyteller' spins an unconvincing fairy tale

Led by a small fairy out of the forest, young Abby (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) seemingly appears out of nowhere at a retirement home, but aging Rosemary (Constance Towers) thinks she is the sister she lost as a youngster. While child services tries to figure out where she came from, Abby stays with Rosemary’s granddaughter Maggie (Samantha Colburn), bringing little more than her copy of J.M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan” to her new, temporary home. Maggie and her angsty adopted daughter Jen (Cassidy Mack) struggle to find common ground, but Abby’s kind, calming manner and her love for music bring them together.