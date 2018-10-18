Review: Documentary 'Transformer' intimately portrays bodybuilder's transition

The film is a fascinating exploration of our bodies as our selves — how we can shape, sculpt and alter our physicality to change perception and treatment from others. Matt used bodybuilding as a form of protection, to convey power. But that muscle mass doesn’t serve the femininity that Janae wants to express, as she works toward living life every day as a woman. The shifting perceptions of others are the hardest to navigate, especially from fans who know Matt as the ultimate strong, masculine man.