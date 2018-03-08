Tribute to Italian priest in '¡Viva Kino!' gets lost with travelogue/doc approach

The Italian Jesuit arrived in New Spain in 1687 and over 24 years, while founding dozens of missions in Baja California and what would become Sonora and southern Arizona, he established a relationship with the indigenous population that many consider especially enlightened. Director Lea Beltrami's heartfelt if amateurish movie is built around holistically photographed scenes of a horseback pilgrimage taken by present-day Mexicans that retraces Kino's steps as a desert-communing explorer and compassionate uniter of disparate peoples. (His cartographic acumen led him to draw up Mexico's first detailed maps, and he's credited with introducing European farming techniques to the Pima Indians that broadened their agriculture.)