'What Haunts Us' is a painful study of a sexual predator and a community that should have done more

Filmmaker Paige Goldberg Tolmach, after seven of her former schoolmates at Porter-Gaud killed themselves, examines the molestation and rape of numerous boys by their teacher, Eddie Fischer, in the late 1970s and early '80s. "What Haunts Us" features interviews with survivors as well as archival footage of the man responsible for so much pain, but the director also reveals that the school and community could have done far more to stop him.