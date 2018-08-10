'Crazy Rich Asians': Henry Golding on his serendipitous debut and desire 'to be a colorblind leading man'

Growing up in Malaysia, there wasn’t really a problem with representation. We saw faces like ours on screen because Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, China and Hong Kong all have their own film markets. It was only until I went back to the U.K. when I realized, “Where did all these faces go?” Hollywood had a history of whitewashing and not representing, and so it was never a goal to be an Asian leading man — but when the call came I stepped up to the plate and it was all or nothing. I want to continue that and hopefully be a colorblind leading man.