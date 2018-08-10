'Crazy Rich Asians': Nico Santos is here for queer representation

It is a dream come true to be part of a movie that is such a cultural marker. Everybody’s going to remember this movie for its significance, and just to be a small part of it is amazing. I also just love the fact that this movie is about the Asian experience, but there’s nobody doing martial arts in this movie. There’s nobody fleeing villages. You know what I mean? We just get to be really awesome people, living our lives and dealing with universal themes that everybody can really relate to.

