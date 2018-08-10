'Crazy Rich Asians': Ronny Chieng was born to play this part

I did a very Hollywood thing, which I have never done before and I might never be able to do again: I called my agent in Los Angeles and I said, “Listen man, I’m never going to pull this card — but if you get me an audition for this, I know I can book it. I know I can book this one, because I know these people. I know this world. I know the story. I know the accents. I know the dialogue.”