Sam Fuller tribute in Westwood features screening of an unaired TV pilot and biographical doc

A tribute to the rambunctious Sam Fuller, director of such pulp classics as "Pickup On South Street” (1953) and "Shock Corridor" (1963), is always welcome, but the one scheduled by the UCLA Film & Television Archive for 7:30 p.m Saturday at the Hammer Museum's Billy Wilder Theater in Westwood is something special.
Showing will be “Dogface,” a never-aired 1959 pilot for a potential CBS series on World War II, as well as the documentary “A Fuller Life,” directed by Samantha Fuller, the late director's daughter. Fuller and Marsha Gordon, the author of a new book on Fuller's war films, will host a post-screening discussion of the director's work.
