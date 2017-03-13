Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour stops at Loyola Marymount

If you can't make it to Bologna, Italy, for the celebrated archival festival Il Cinema Ritrovato, you can spend some time at Loyola Marymount University and see several of the event's restored highlights on tour.

The program begins on March 13 at 4:15 p.m. with Arthur Penn's 1966 "The Chase," a brooding film starring Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford. On March 14 at 7:15 p.m., the only film Brando ever directed, "One-Eyed Jacks," will also be on view.

A highlight of the festival is the 8 p.m. March 13 screening of "King of Jazz," a gorgeous two-color Technicolor musical from 1930 featuring the music of Paul Whiteman. On March 14 at 2 p.m., the 1925 silent drama "A Woman of the World" starring Pola Negri screens.

Movies will be shown at LMU’s Mayer Theater through March 15. Admission is free but an RSVP is required at sftv.lmu.edu.

kenneth.turan@latimes.com

@KennethTuran