A Fred Astaire two-step with 'The Band Wagon' and 'Easter Parade'

Also on the bill is 1948's "Easter Parade," where Astaire teams with Judy Garland and Ann Miller. Both films screen April 3, with "Easter Parade" at 4:45 and 9:15 p.m. and "The Band Wagon" at 7 p.m., at the Royal in West Los Angeles, Playhouse 7 in Pasadena and NoHo 7 in North Hollywood.