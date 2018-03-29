A Fred Astaire two-step with 'The Band Wagon' and 'Easter Parade'

No one danced on screen with quite the elegance and grace of the legendary Fred Astaire, so it's good news that the Laemmle chain is presenting a classic double-bill of two of his fluid works.
The 1953 Vincente Minnelli backstage musical "The Band Wagon" pairs Astaire with Cyd Charisse as two disparate dancers working to craft a Broadway show. Songs include "Dancing In The Dark" and "That's Entertainment," but seeing Astaire, Jack Buchanan and Nanette Fabray combine as rowdy infants in "Triplets" steals the show.
Also on the bill is 1948's "Easter Parade," where Astaire teams with Judy Garland and Ann Miller. Both films screen April 3, with "Easter Parade" at 4:45 and 9:15 p.m. and "The Band Wagon" at 7 p.m., at the Royal in West Los Angeles, Playhouse 7 in Pasadena and NoHo 7 in North Hollywood.