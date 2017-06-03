Movie events and revivals: June 4-10

Bambi (1942), the perennial childhood favorite of a little fawn who will grow up to become the Great Prince of the Forest, was Disney’s fifth animated feature and one of Walt Disney’s favorites. It also has the distinction among children’s films of being listed both by the American Film Institute as one of the best animated films of all time and by Time magazine as one of the top 25 horror films of all time (think the deer hunter and forest fire scenes). For its 75th anniversary, the animated classic will screen one day only at El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (818) 845-3110. June 8, 7 p.m. elcapitantheatre.com

-------------

Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, Linwood Dunn Theater, 1313 Vine St., Hollywood. www.oscars.org/events Ophuls Film Festival: Shadows of the 20th Century, co-presented by GSA Melnitz Movies and UCLA. Hotel Terminus: The Life and Times of Klaus Barbie (1988). Special guest, director Marcel Ophuls. June 4, 2 p.m.

American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-1528 www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/ Sam Elliott: Mask (1985) and Lifeguard (1976). Conversation before “Mask” with Sam Elliott and Susan King. June 4, 7:30 p.m. Hearing is Believing (2017). Discussion to follow with director Lorenzo DeStefano and documentary subject Rachel Flowers. June 7, 7:30 p.m. Lens on Science: Season finale preview of National Geographic’s Genius (2017). June 8, 7:30 p.m. Lens on Science: StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson (2017) and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982). Discussion with Tyson before feature. June 9, 7:30 p.m. Lens on Science: Before the Flood (2016). Discussion to follow with director Fisher Stevens. June 10, 5 p.m. Lens on Science: Water & Power: A California Heist (2017). Discussion to follow with director Marina Zenovich. June 10, 8 p.m.

American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 466-3456 www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/ KCET Fine Cut Film Festival. Short films include The Outcast (2015) and Hum (2015). Hosted by Demetri Martin. June 4, 4 p.m. Carnival of Souls (1962). Discussion to follow with actress Candace Hilligoss. June 4, 8 p.m.

The Cinefamily, Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. (323) 655-2510 www.cinefamily.org Lina Wertmüller: All Screwed Up (1974). June 4, 5 p.m. Jackass: The Movie (2002) and Jackass Number Two (2006). June 4, 8 p.m. Wertmüller: Seven Beauties (1975). June 5, 7:30 p.m. Dr. Katz: The Audio Files Live. June 6, 7:30 p.m. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992). June 6, 10:30 p.m. The Phantom Carriage (1921). June 7, 7:30 p.m. Wertmüller: A Night Full of Rain (1978). June 7, 10:30 p.m. Fox and His Friends (1975). June 8, 7:30 p.m. Multi Cult. June 8, 10:30 p.m. Variety (1983) and Peeping Tom (1960). With “Variety” director Bette Gordon. June 9, 7:30 p.m. The Wraith (1986). June 9, 11:59 p.m. The Drowning (2016). Bette Gordon and Lizzie Borden in conversation. June 10, 5 p.m. Klute (1971). Introduced by Lizzie Borden. June 10, 9 p.m. Desperate Living (1971). June 10, 11:59 p.m.

Cinefamily’s La Collectionneuse, Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Dr., Los Angeles. www.cinefamily.org Fantastic Planet (1973). June 4, 8 p.m.

Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. www.cinespia.org The Wizard of Oz (1939). June 10, gates, 7:15 p.m., movie, 9 p.m.

Culture Vulture, Royal, West L.A.; Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Town Center 5, Encino; Claremont 5, Claremont. www.laemmle.com/culturevulture La forza del destino (2014). Recorded at the Bavarian State Opera. June 5, 7:30 p.m., June 6, 1 p.m.

Dances With Films: Year 20, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. danceswithfilms.com/schedule/ Independent films, documentaries, short films, music videos, and television and web pilots. Continues June 4-June 11.

Eat/See/Hear, Autry Museum in Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles. www.eatseehear.com The Princess Bride (1987). June 10, doors, 5:30 p.m., movie, 8:30 p.m.

El Capitan, 6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, (818) 845-3110, elcapitantheatre.com/ 75th Anniversary: Bambi (1942). June 8, 7 p.m.

Film Forum, Spielberg Theatre at the Egyptian, 7612 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 377-7238 www.lafilmforum.org The Site of Memory: Enframed Histories as Ritual. Special guests filmmakers Dana Washington and Suné Woods. June 4, 7:30 p.m.

Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. (310) 443-7000 www.hammer.ucla.edu People Power Film Series. A Force More Powerful: A Century of Nonviolent Conflict (1999). June 7, 7:30 p.m.

LACMA, Bing Theatre, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. (323) 857-6010 www.lacma.org/events-calendar Hannah and Her Sisters (1986). June 6, 1 p.m.

Laemmle Anniversary Classics, Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, Beverly Hills; Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena; NoHo 7, North Hollywood. www.laemmle.com/films/3590 Hitchcock Double: Saboteur (1942), June 6, 5 and 9:45 p.m.; with Frenzy (1972), 7:20 p.m. Diner (1982), Ahrya Fine Arts only. June 10, 7:30 p.m.