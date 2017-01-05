Adapting August Wilson: How his play 'Fences' became a movie (and why so much of his work hasn't)

When August Wilson received word in 2005 that he had inoperable Stage IV cancer, he was not just personally but professionally disconsolate: There was still so much work to do.

At 60, the African American playwright had accomplished enough for a dozen lifetimes, completing the canon of 10 black-oriented plays known as the American Century Cycle — not to mention bagging two Pulitzer Prizes and a Tony Award. But he had a new play he was fiddling with. A script. A novel. And, oh yes, there were some platforms his most acclaimed work had yet to reach.

“I think he felt proud of his achievements and faced death the way he faced life: courageously and uncompromisingly,” said Constanza Romero, Wilson’s widow, as well as his costume designer and all-around sounding board. “But August wanted two things to happen that hadn’t happened. He wanted ‘Jitney’ [his 1970s-set play about Pittsburgh cab drivers] to be on Broadway [the sole play in the cycle that hadn’t done so]. And he really, really wanted this movie to come into being.”

“This movie” is an adaptation of his 1983 stage masterwork “Fences,” which Wilson had been working on for so long that it at one time had cast a red-hot Eddie Murphy … as a teenage character.

Five months after the diagnosis, Wilson died in his longtime hometown of Seattle, the drama no closer to reaching the screen than when Paramount had optioned it in 1987.

More than a decade after Wilson’s death, vindication has arrived with the release of a “Fences” film starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. But the movie’s backstory shows how race was not just an animating force but a complicating factor in the life of the self-taught Pittsburgh playwright — and how those complexities continue today.

“I think it’s very difficult for a progressive artist,” said Davis, who has starred in three Wilson plays. “What August does is he makes you sit with the pathologies of African American life — sitting with the average, everyday Negro hearing their pain, joy, humor, sexuality, frustration — and saying that, believe it or not, you will see yourself in it. But for the last several months I’ve had to push the message that this movie is ‘inclusive.’ And I have to wonder: Why do I have to do that? Why can’t you have storytelling with an all-black cast and have it be considered universal?”

The film version of “Fences,” directed by Washington and based on Wilson’s own script, opened last month to a warm reception and nearly $35 million in box office to date.

The monologue-heavy drama stars Washington as patriarch Troy Maxson, a Pittsburgh garbage collector and former Negro League ballplayer, and Davis as Troy’s wife and homemaker Rose.

Both have received acting nominations for this Sunday’s Golden Globes. It heralds a posthumous Wilson renaissance that has included his work being added to many school curricula as well as a Tony-winning 2010 “Fences” Broadway revival, also with Washington and Davis.

According to those who knew him, all these events retroactively add a happy layer to a creative life. But they don’t negate the trickiness of that existence either. Few playwrights combined such a rich sense of fictional narrative with such outspoken — and, at times, controversial — activism. And few faced the perception they were not at the level of their older — and largely white — counterparts.

“We think of August Wilson as the August Wilson we know now,” Romero said while on a trip to New York from Seattle. “But before August wrote ‘Fences’ in 1983, people said he’s great, but is he O’Neill? Is he Arthur Miller? Is he the next great American playwright? He gave himself a challenge. He had to write his 'Long Day’s Journey Into Night' or his 'Death of a Salesman.'”

The story of how that opus — which examines the regrets and recriminations of middle age, the ‎vagaries and the victims of child-raising — reached Hollywood is also fraught.

Wilson had worked on numerous drafts of the screenplay, hoping with each passing year that “Fences” would be a movie. But nothing came of it.

“He wanted it, not in a way that was obsessive, but whenever it came up he’d make clear this was the one,” said Stephen McKinley - Henderson, a Wilson veteran who’s been in eight of the playwright’s works and starred as Troy’s pal Bono in both the “Fences” revival and movie. “This was the universal story he wanted everyone to see.”

But the movie would only get underway several years after the writer’s death when producer Scott Rudin sent a script to Washington, hoping he might consider a film. The actor-director said he wanted to try Broadway and go from there, leading to the 2010 revival. Washington later realized he wanted to direct and star in it, and brought much of the revival cast with him.

Key to the adaptation was finding ways to preserve the drama and language without making it feel static. And if “it seems like a play” has been the chief criticism of the “Fences” film, that was partly by design. Washington famously added just one line — that Troy’s supervisor “will see you now” — and acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner, hired as a consultant, was there to advise on blocking, pacing and other issues that didn’t pertain to dialogue.

“We tried to change it visually, not verbally,” Todd Black, one of the film’s producers, said of the movie switching one scene from the play’s familiar backyard to a bar, or using a cinematic device of a montage to convey the passage of time.

Why a “Fences” movie didn’t happen in the 1990s or early 2000s remains a mystery: Wilson, after all, was at the peak of his theater popularity. And the studios were still regularly making human-scaled dramas.

It certainly hurt that Wilson insisted on a black director; he didn’t feel a non-black director would connect culturally. That led to a parting of ways with Barry Levinson, who had been attached, and a new host of development hurdles.