David Oyelowo deserves a better comedy showcase than 'Gringo'

"Gringo" bills itself as a dark comedy because it's very violent (there's almost no regard for human life, just Harold's) and because Theron's corporate piranha Elaine says a lot of shockingly horrible things — racist, sexist, fat-shaming horrible things. Her worldview is the definition of the phrase "punching down." Writers Anthony Tambakis and Matthew Stone seem to think this makes her edgy, or tough, or admirable. If her character had any arc it might make sense, but she doesn't.