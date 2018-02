Heather Graham takes on sexism in film and relationships with her directorial debut 'Half Magic'

Well, I worked on "License to Drive" with Corey Feldman, and he just came [forward] and said that he was being molested during that time. That's so disturbing. During that time, nobody would've talked about that, people wouldn't feel confident enough to tell the story. I think now people are like, "Let's just be honest, let's just be open." There's not that sense of shame about things. Which is kind of what my movie is about too. It's about having a sense of shame about your sexuality and how do you get over that. And I think that's what's happening right now in our culture because people are going, "You know, these things happened to me, and I think the person that did them to me is screwed up. I don't feel that it's my fault." That's a massive cultural shift.