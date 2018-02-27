Heather Graham takes on sexism in film and relationships with her directorial debut 'Half Magic'

I didn't intellectually believe what they were saying, but on a subconscious level I did have those feelings of shame. And then I fell in love with this guy who turned out to be a drug addict, but we had amazing sex. And in the moments when we were having sex, I felt like I had the universe talk to me; I felt like there was a starry sky and the voice of my higher power was saying, "Sex is beautiful, feel good about yourself and love yourself." So then I associated that feeling with that guy. I just thought, "This means that I need to be with this guy, this guy is the key to my happiness" instead of just thinking, "I had an epiphany, this is just me."