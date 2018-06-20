Ian McKellen reflects on an unconventional career laid bare in the documentary 'Playing the Part'

Yes. When we were all fighting the government here on specific and general issues I knew it. It wasn’t necessarily a very popular thing to be doing, although it gradually did become so. Nothing that we were saying in the 1980s seems too remarkable now. At the time one had very little support from the media, from newspapers, who were, on the whole, very homophobic. But it’s been a wonderful thing in my life because it’s introduced me to all sort of people I wouldn’t otherwise have met, particularly a lot of women. Learning from them how to change attitudes and change laws has been extremely gratifying. It does look like ancient history when you see the battles we were fighting not that long ago. And, of course, those are battles that are still being fought around the world.