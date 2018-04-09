Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata was a true poet of Japanese animation

For his final film, Takahata adapted an ancient folk tale, "The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter," as "The Tale of the Princess Kaguya." The picture was Oscar nominated for animated feature in 2015. In an interview, he said, "I had no interest in displaying a 10th-century literary classic as if it were a picture scroll to be unrolled…. I wanted to tell the 'true story' of Princess Kaguya in a way that would be convincing to modern audience."