Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver on #TimesUp, Wikipedia and her upcoming Outback crime thriller 'Goldstone'

The first thing was [director] Ivan Sen. He's a national treasure. He wrote to me a few times saying, "Please do the movie" and I'd always been an admirer because there's a film that goes before "Goldstone" called "Mystery Road." And even though "Goldstone" is a self-contained story, it follows the journey of the lead actor, Aaron Pedersen, who's another national treasure. And I just loved the script and I knew I was going to love working with Ivan and Aaron. Ivan not only writes, directs, produces… he's the cinematographer and the camera operator. And he edits and he writes the music [laughs]. He is so talented and he's very philosophical. There's a depth to him in a very gentle sort of way. If I sound like I'm in love with him, I kind of am. I love to call him my son. And also the other star of the show is the Australian landscape, which is pretty amazing. All that red earth. And it's the site of some pretty sad, sorry business that went on with the indigenous people way back. So I love the way the story covers that and talks about all of that.