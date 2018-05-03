Bruno Dumont's 'Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc' riffs on future saint as proto-punk

All of this is, as you might imagine, defiantly obtuse, the movie's disaffectedly delivered dialogue — which was culled from a pair of Peguy texts about the martyred heroine's youth — squeezed obstinately between Dumont's statically composed community theater aesthetics and a churningly melodic fuzz-and-thrash score by Gallic death-metal outfit Igorrr. But if one accepts "Jeannette" as the ultimate what's-left rejoinder to countless movie visions of the adolescent saint — from Dreyer through Preminger and even Dumont's hero Bresson — then it's not hard to find space in your cultural brainpan for a version of history as clumsy, chord-ripping, medieval cosplay beach jam.