Jessie Buckley makes a bold feature film debut in British thriller 'Beast'

"It was intense, but it wasn't heavy," Buckley shrugs. "It's an intense and heavy topic and context, but you get so much energy from doing that. Especially to play Moll, who starts numb. She's in a weird purgatory place in the beginning of the film, but you feel there's something simmering underneath. From that, you know she's never going to go back to where she is at the beginning. It's kind of a coming of womanhood, in a weird, feral, animalistic way." She adds, "When you get a chance to play someone like that, it's so much fun. And she really is empowering. I felt really enlivened by her."