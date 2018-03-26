In Kaiju sequel 'Pacific Rim Uprising,' John Boyega goes from 'Star Wars' to producer-star

"I was very, very proud," he said. "The same way I see them rooting for me, when they came to see 'Star Wars' — Chadwick was there, Lupita came down, Letitia came down, and they all showed their support. We all look out for each other. It's about unity, and it's an actual moment — to be a part of a group of people who are now pushing one spectrum of diversity, and also now inspiring other people to be passionate about it too."