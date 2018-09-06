Review: Doc ‘Kusama — Infinity’ splashes an inspiring portrait of colorful Japanese artist

Hoping to take New York by storm in the 1950s, she instead met institutional exclusion compounded by the fact that she was female (women didn’t get solo shows) and Japanese. Her meticulous, large-sized work, whether on canvas or via immersive spaces, would earn the occasional plaudit from a well-known peer. But Lenz posits that artists such as Claes Oldenburg and Andy Warhol took her ideas for soft sculpture and repetitive wallpaper. In any case, the recognition (and prices) she wasn’t getting sparked a battle with depression she’s fought ever since.