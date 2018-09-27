Latest in a string of 'Little Women' retellings suffers from modernization

That’s one of the most indelible moments of the fiery Jo March, played here with vim and vigor by Sarah Davenport. Watching Jo intellectually tussle with men and boss around her younger sisters, all in the name of her individuality and dedication to the creative life as a writer, you can’t help but realize, in the harsh light of modernity, that Jo truly is a toxic individual. Or at least this Jo is a self-aggrandizing bully who makes you wonder why anyone can stand to be around her. The sisters don’t have much of a choice, but the men do — neighbor Laurie (Lucas Grabeel) and Freddy Bhaer (Ian Bohen), the editor of Jo’s misbegotten young adult fantasy novel that she essentially forces him to read.