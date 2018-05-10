Japanese animation 'Lu Over the Wall' gives mermaid tale new life

The trio practices in a ruined amusement park on nearby Merfolk Island, where Kai's melodies attract Lu (Christine Marie Cabanos), an excitable young mermaid. Whenever she hears music, Lu's tail splits into legs and feet, enabling her to dance. When Lu dances, everyone within earshot joins in — whether they want to or not. Her uninhibited good cheer delights Kai, who emerges from his shell and begins paying attention to the people around him. Lu proves more powerful than her childish appearance suggests: She manipulates huge blocks of seawater to capsize the thuggish abalone poachers who menace the teenagers, and helps Kai — who can't swim — win a long-distance race.