Overlong 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' loses its way

Of the dystopian young adult franchises that "The Hunger Games" hath wrought, "The Maze Runner" series has always been one of the most forthrightly entertaining — and the sweatiest. But that sweat is evidence of what makes this trilogy work, because, as capably directed by Wes Ball, it takes off at a full sprint and never slows down. It can be a pleasantly pummeling experience, an adrenaline-drenched ride, hot on the heels of the appealingly energetic star Dylan O'Brien. In the third and ostensibly final film, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," Ball and company go for broke and push the pyrotechnic action to the brink of unpleasant.