Mike Francesa and Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, sports-radio pioneers, grade their ESPN moment

The sports-talk hosts Mike Francesa and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo broke up their landmark radio partnership in 2008. But when they get together these days it’s like no time has passed at all.

“Mike,” Russo says as they sit down to breakfast at a midtown Manhattan restaurant.

“Dog,” Francesa acknowledges, pronouncing it “dawg,” as one does on his native Long Island.

The two then launch into a discussion of who might replace Francesa when he leaves New York’s WFAN in December for gigs unknown. Their patter has a kind of hard-boiled minimalism, Philip Marlowe by way of the Long Island Expressway.

“Sounds like he’s coming next week,” Francesa says of a host from another market.‎

“To do shows?” asks Russo, who joined Sirius when he left the FAN nine years ago.

”That's what I heard.”

“Afternoon drive?”

“Afternoon drive. By himself.”

“[Phil] Simms’ kid in the mix?”

“Chris Simms.”

“Can he do other sports besides football?”

“Can’t tell yet.”

“So they don’t know what they’re doing.”

“Don’t know.”

“They think he’s going to stay!” Russo says, turning to a reporter with a trademark cackle. “Can you imagine? Dec. 18, everyone at the FAN comes to work and there’s Mike!”

“That’s not going to happen,” Francesa says.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Francesa sitting in perpetuity at the WFAN studio. In fact, it’s hard to imagine the station without the grand poobah of talk radio, just as it was hard to imagine him without Russo nine years ago.

Exchanges between the two — Francesa, 63, with his deep-voiced pronouncements, and Russo, 57, with his high-pitched excitement — not only cantillated New York listeners for nearly 20 years but changed the sound of radio itself. Their odd-couple pairing and intensely local knowledge provided a template for station managers across the country. Before the ubiquity of cable sports shows or social media — before the chance to learn split-second news online and express anger in 140 characters — “Mike and the Mad Dog” was a repository for it all.‎

The duo’s behind-the-glass story is told in a new ESPN 30 for 30, “Mike and the Mad Dog,” which debuts Thursday. As Los Angeles-based director Daniel Forer chronicles in the movie, when Francesa and Russo were first put together in late 1989, neither wanted to be with the other. They barely spoke outside of work, and the chilliness could be felt on the air. This pattern would be repeated in years to come, their relationship waylaid by fights, silences, detente and reconciliations, like the most intense married couple you know.‎

But listeners sparked to their chemistry. Soon dozens of copycat shows had sprung up across the country; anyone who has ever wiled away a traffic jam on the 10 listening to Petros and Money or Mason and Ireland owes Mike and the Mad Dog a debt of gratitude, or at least payback of some kind.‎

Forer’s documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, where a screening turned into a kind of ad-hoc fan fest. The film is a rarity. ESPN does not often turn its eyes from athlete human-interest stories to those who cover them, let alone to folks employed by a rival. (ESPN Radio competes heavily with WFAN in the New York market.)‎

“I knew Danny [Forer] in the ’80s. He was very talented,” Francesa says at breakfast.

“He did a great job.”

“There are things I would have left out and put in of course.”

“More of the history, Mike?”

“Maybe a little.”

“Only 52 minutes but I thought it was great. Great job. Overall a B+, A-, wouldn’t you say Mike?”

“Yes. It told the story by showing how the show moved the sports needle. That was important to me. A big part of the legacy of ‘Mike and the Mad Dog,’ people didn’t know what to make of us. But we started breaking stories, to the point where we eclipsed a lot of those other guys [who’d done it before].”

They are dining before a morning of publicity rounds that will bring them to a CBS Digital appearance and then a much-promoted “town hall”-style on-air reunion at Sirius, emceed (nominally) by their longtime pal, actor and writer Chazz Palminteri.

In person, they have the same dynamic as they do on the radio — Francesa the Olympian-voiced declaimer and Russo the semi-manic foil. Talking to (or, more accurately, hearing) them can give you the sense you’ve managed to climb inside a radio show, like “Pleasantville” with more arguments about Phil Jackson. All you can do is hang up and listen.

“If we ever got back together, he would want to talk Wimbledon,” Francesa says, assuming his role as Russo-needler.

“What do you think about what McEnroe said?” Russo responds, referencing John McEnroe’s comment that Serena Williams would be ranked 700th on the men’s tour.

“That’s what we should do, Dawg.”

“What?”

“Get McEnroe and Serena to play.”

“Like ‘Battle of the Sexes.’”

“He could win. She’d get a set, but I think he could win.”

“I’ve had McEnroe on. Have you ever had McEnroe on?”

Francesa and Russo offer an indulgence of our collective sports id. Listening to their shtick is a strange exercise in both amused observation--a detachment of Brechtian proportions—and quiet identification. There is, reassuringly, no situation too dire for a sports debate.

Such singlemindedness has made them wildly popular; there now is even an annual "Francesacon." It also has inspired numerous parodies, including one in which Francesa defends the novelist Kazuo Ishiguro in the voice of sportsradio bombast and another in which a well-known imitator plays Francesa as Donald Trump’s vice president. (The host and the president are friends. More on that in a moment.)

What can seem like characters out of Central Casting to many Angelenos will bring a flash of recognition to any resident with roots in New York, particularly its outerboroughs and suburbs. Raised in tough working-class conditions in Long Beach, Francesa now lives in more upscale Manhasset — his neighbor, until recently, was Anthony Scaramucci, and Carson Daly lives down the block. Russo, who grew up upper-middle class, is a Greenwich, Connecticut, man.