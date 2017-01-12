Not even Idris Elba can elevate the pedestrian ensemble drama '100 Streets'

Several unremarkable stories set within the same square mile of London crisscross to form the ho-hum ensemble drama “100 Streets.” It’s six or so characters in search of a meaningful movie.

Idris Elba, also a producer here, plays Max, a dashing ex-rugby superstar-turned-celebrity party boy whose indiscretions have fractured his marriage to Emily (Gemma Arterton), a onetime actress and the mother of their two young children. Perhaps to compete with the unfaithful Max, Emily is sleeping with earnest photographer Jake (Tom Cullen).

Then there’s anxious cab driver George (Charlie Creed-Miles), who’s trying to adopt a child with wife Kathy (Kierston Wareing) until he’s derailed by a tragic accident.

On the poorer side of town, Kingsley (Franz Drameh), a young drug dealer with an artistic soul, gets a shot at redemption via an unlikely, too-easily formed friendship with an aging, ill-fated theater actor (Ken Stott).

Despite an obvious effort by writer Leon F. Butler, these urban tales share few actual thematic parallels; “Crash” it ain’t. Worse, the script defaults to contrivance and melodrama, especially in the Max-Emily story, to juice up the low-octane narrative. Even a committed Elba can’t quite sell his character’s showy unraveling.

Director Jim O’Hanlon deftly utilizes an array of London neighborhoods and attractions, but misses capturing the city’s increasingly wider diversity, even in passing.

-------------

’100 Streets’

Unrated.

Running time: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Dunkirk' trailer Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. Caption 'Dunkirk' trailer Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. Caption 'Going in Style' trailer Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin star in "Going in Style." Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin star in "Going in Style." Caption 'The Founder' trailer Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch star in "The Founder." Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch star in "The Founder." Caption 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' trailer Vin Diesel is back as thrill-seeker-turned-government-agent Xander Cage in the next installment of "xXx." Vin Diesel is back as thrill-seeker-turned-government-agent Xander Cage in the next installment of "xXx." Caption 'Blade Runner 2049' trailer "Blade Runner 2049" features Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto and Harrison Ford. "Blade Runner 2049" features Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto and Harrison Ford.

calendar@latimes.com