Transgender teen story '3 Generations' eventually finds its poignancy

The transgender-themed dramedy “3 Generations” may have seemed especially well-timed when it shot in late 2014. But given the wealth of sociopolitical and artistic attention trans culture has received since, this long-delayed release can’t help but feel a bit behind the curve.

Ray (Elle Fanning), a transgender teen boy, is aching to begin his physical transition but first needs written consent from his conflicted single mother, Maggie (Naomi Watts), and estranged father, Craig (Tate Donovan). Meanwhile, Maggie’s lesbian mom, Dodo (Susan Sarandon), and longtime partner, Honey (Linda Emond), who share their funky Lower Manhattan house with Ray and Maggie, attempt to wrap their feminist heads around Ray’s monumental decision.

Ray and Maggie’s emotionally charged showdowns with the demonized Craig, the fraught reappearance of Maggie’s ex-lover — and Craig’s brother — Matthew (Sam Trammell), and Ray’s angst over his pending hormone therapy dominate much of the action, shortchanging the intriguing Dodo and Honey — and the titular dynamic — in the process.

Director Gaby Dellal, who co-wrote with Nikole Beckwith, works overtime pushing the film’s bohemian atmosphere, quirkiness and offhand humor when a simpler, dramatic approach might have better served the sensitive material.

Still, when this well-acted picture calms down and focuses on real emotions, it proves a poignant, absorbing look at a modern family.

‘3 Generations’

Rating: PG-13, for mature thematic content, some sexual references and language.

Running time: 1 hour, 32 minutes.

Playing: ArcLight Cinemas, Hollywood; Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Regency South Coast Village, Santa Ana

