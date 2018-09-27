Review: Mary Elizabeth Winstead dives deep in ‘All About Nina’

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as brash stand-up comic Nina Geld in writer/director Eva Vives’ bold debut “All About Nina,” which lures you with jokes and then explores the effect of long-term, repressed trauma. Like the groundbreaking comedy special “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette,” it uses humor as a blunt-force weapon to unearth the women’s rage and pain.
Whiskey-swilling, black-leather clad Nina is daring and sexually frank, a tough girl, yet constantly propositioned in her workplace, the comedy club scene. When an abusive relationship with a married cop, Joe (Chace Crawford), spirals out of control, she moves to L.A.
The film is also a love story, which at times can be a bit of a mismatch, like Nina and her new L.A. love interest, the strong, sensitive Rafe (Common). There are moments where the chemistry can feel a bit off, but he’s ideal to play the guy who is so different from Nina.
Vives’ filmmaking is confident, threading the needle on some emotionally complex scenes, but the film works because of Winstead’s bravura performance, taking Nina to a place of raw, deep emotional honesty. Both bleakly humorous and laugh out loud funny, the brilliant “All About Nina” is a powerful film about the importance of women’s voices, and the change that can come from telling your story.
‘All About Nina’
Rated: R, for strong sexual content and language throughout, some nudity and brief drug use
Running time: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Playing: Starts Sept. 28, ArcLight Hollywood; AMC Dine-In Sunset 5, West Hollywood