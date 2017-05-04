Horror-comedy 'Another Evil' never finds its genre

“Another Evil” may not be just another haunted house movie, but after watching this tedious DIY dramedy-thriller you may wish it were more standard issue.

Writer-director Carson Mell adds a kind of “What About Bob?” twist to this tale of a schlubby painter, Dan (Steve Zissis of HBO’s “Togetherness”), whose mountain vacation house suddenly becomes possessed by, well, something. Enter a cavalier ghost hunter (Dan Bakkedahl), who deems the intrusive spirits as a good thing, easier to embrace than evict.

Skeptical, Dan brings in another supposed expert, Os (Mark Proksch), who sounds the paranormal alarms, dubbing the cabin’s ghosts “E.F.D.s” (Evil Fully Determined) and calling to “annihilate the specters.” Dan is game and, leaving his wife (Jennifer Irwin) and son (Dax Flame) back in Los Angeles, rejoins Os at the mountain retreat for a stretch of ghost hunting, boozing and bromance.

That Os — chatty, needy, newly divorced — will prove more annoying to Dan than any would-be phantoms is the semi-comic hook here. But Mell never quite knows how to mine this conceit to best effect. The result: a tonal mishmash involving silly demon-trapping bits, supernatural speculation and lots of yakking that derails the film’s potential tension and credibility.

A third act that veers into more conventional thriller territory falls short as well, wanly concluding this unsatisfying experiment.

-------------

‘Another Evil’

Not rated.

Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes.

Playing: The Cinefamily at the Silent Movie Theatre, Los Angeles, Fri., 10:30 p.m.; also on VOD

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Caption 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Caption 'The Promise' trailer Inspired by true events, "The Promise" stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon. Inspired by true events, "The Promise" stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon. Caption 'Step' trailer "Step" is a documentary about a girls' high school step dance team in Baltimore. "Step" is a documentary about a girls' high school step dance team in Baltimore. Caption 'The Lost City of Z' trailer Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller star in "The Lost City of Z." Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller star in "The Lost City of Z." Caption 'Detroit' trailer "Detroit," from the director of "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," stars John Boyega and is based on the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of 1967. "Detroit," from the director of "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," stars John Boyega and is based on the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of 1967.

calendar@latimes.com