Sci-fi thriller 'Atomica' runs low on energy

“Atomica” is set in a corporatized-energy future based on repurposing radiation after catastrophically disastrous leaks. The premise has tantalizing possibility: An isolated nuclear power plant in one of the uninhabitable contaminated areas shows signs of malfunction — mechanically and in the case of its long-forgotten onsite workers, maybe psychologically.

But Dagen Merrill’s thriller, made under the Syfy channel’s banner, is strictly cheap-TV genre fare that might have passed muster as an average episode of “The Outer Limits,” but over feature length simply feels slipshod and dull. Your internal Geiger counter for measuring expository dialogue and ill-advised actions will go haywire when young go-getter engineer Abby (Sarah Habel) ventures out alone to repair the remote plant and can’t immediately figure out that the janitor Robinson (a charmless Dominic Monaghan) is a psycho, or that it’s suspicious that the plant honcho is missing.

The real star of “Atomica” is the set, an abandoned missile silo both cavernous and creepy, but Merrill’s lackadaisical direction — marked by a pointlessly wandering camera — turns every scene into bad two-hander theater. Even a late-appearing Tom Sizemore, whose performing style could at best be called alternative energy, is kept from overheating things. “Atomica” has all the suspense of what its story essentially is: a maintenance check.

-------------

‘Atomica’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 22 minutes

Playing: Arena Cinelounge at the Montalban

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Coco' trailer The trailer for Disney's "Coco." The trailer for Disney's "Coco." Caption 'Coco' trailer The trailer for Disney's "Coco." The trailer for Disney's "Coco." Caption 'Megan Leavey' trailer "Megan Leavey" is based on the true story of a Marine corporal (played by Kate Mara) and the unique bond she makes with her military combat dog, Rex. They complete more than 100 missions until an IED injures them. "Megan Leavey" is based on the true story of a Marine corporal (played by Kate Mara) and the unique bond she makes with her military combat dog, Rex. They complete more than 100 missions until an IED injures them. Caption 'Despicable Me 3' trailer Steve Carell returns as Gru, and his twin brother Dru, in "Despicable Me 3." Steve Carell returns as Gru, and his twin brother Dru, in "Despicable Me 3." Caption 'Baby Driver' trailer Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx star in "Baby Driver." Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx star in "Baby Driver." Caption 'Kong: Skull Island' trailer Samuel L. Jackon, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and John C. Reilly star in "Kong: Skull Island." Samuel L. Jackon, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and John C. Reilly star in "Kong: Skull Island."

calendar@latimes.com