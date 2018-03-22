Boyhood wartime escape drama 'A Bag of Marbles' is an emotional roller coaster

Jo (Dorian Le Clech) and Maurice (Batyste Fleurial Palmieri) are the youngest of four sons to a conscientious barber (Patrick Bruel) and his music-loving wife (Elsa Zylberstein), proud Parisian Jews who nevertheless see the writing on the wall in 1942 and arrange to split the family up into pairs and reunite in Nice. Given 20,000 Francs and explicit traveling instructions — beginning with never admit to being Jewish — Jo and Maurice embark on an odyssey marked by danger, bravery and a certain mischievously enjoyable, parentless freedom.