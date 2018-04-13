'Belle de Jour' is a sexy but sad drama

"Belle de Jour" is a study in female sexuality, and the difficulties thereof. (Alongside Romain Gary's similar study, "Birds in Peru" which we may or may not get to see sometime in the new year [1969], "Belle de Jour" is a masterpiece, but all things are relative.) The exquisitely beautiful Catherine Deneuve is a new wife, married to a devoted but job-preoccupied doctor, Jean Sorel. There is connubiality but precious little bliss. The movie begins with a long fantasy sequence in which she imagines her husband driving her to the country in a horse and carriage, then watching as she is stripped, lashed and submitted to the reechy kisses of an unshaven and brutish coachman. The fantasy pleases her a good deal and seems to help expiate her feelings of guilt toward her husband.