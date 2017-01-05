Romantic drama 'Between Us' blends familiar observations with experimental style

Writer/director Rafael Palacio Illingworth explores the complications of a long-term relationship in the romantic drama “Between Us.” Olivia Thirlby and Ben Feldman are well matched as Dianne and Henry, a Los Angeles couple marching inexorably toward marriage and a lifetime together despite their unspoken fears, doubts and resistance. They strain at the mundanity engendered by cohabitation, trying to assert their own individuality within the union.

Henry is a filmmaker yearning for a more bohemian and creative lifestyle; Dianne is entranced by the luxury and wealth of her corporate clients. Both of their desires are embodied by people they meet outside of the relationship — for Henry, it’s wild child musician Veronica (Analeigh Tipton), and Dianne, experimental theater producer and actor Liam (Adam Goldberg).

Illingworth’s aesthetic style is observational and imbued with a sense of realism that turns toward the surreal through uncomfortably close and daringly framed close ups, smash cut edits and a unique approach to text and images on screen. He uses sound to intimately intertwine the couple — during scenes while they are apart, the other partner’s voice-over underscores just how well they know each other, confessing secrets and observations they’ve made over their six years together.

The loose style of the film is held together by the strong performances from the leads and supporting actors alike (Peter Bogdanovich and Lesley Ann Warren make a memorable appearance). The challenges of long-term relationships displayed here are familiar, but the most surprising thing about “Between Us” could be its ultimate belief in loving commitment.

-------------

‘Between Us’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica

